Raiders legend and former All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch dead at 71

Legendary former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch died Saturday.

He was 71.

His cause of death was not immediately known, and the Raiders confirmed his passing in a tweet from owner Mark Davis.

"Cliff Was My Best Friend.. I Will Miss Him Dearly"

-MD-

— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2019

"Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans," the team said in a statement. "His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever. Cliff's on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish."

Branch was one of the NFL's most dynamic receiving threats, and he spent his entire career with the Silver and Black. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time All-Pro, and Branch also played in four Pro Bowls.

He finished an illustrious career with 501 receptions for 8,655 yards and 67 touchdowns, averaging an astonishing 17.3 yards per catch. Many consider his career worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Branch was an energetic fun-loving personality who always was a fan favorite. He remained active with the Raiders after retiring in 1985, and developed an extremely close bond with Davis.

