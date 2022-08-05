Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker had a rough Hall of Fame game

The Las Vegas Raiders are still figuring out how their offensive line is going to go in the 2022 season. After the unfortunate efforts of Brandon Parker in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there might be more questions.

Parker was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina A&T, and last season as the team’s right tackle, he allowed nine sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 33 quarterback hurries. Not quite the 10 sacks he gave up in his rookie campaign, but not great. Per Pro Football Focus, only David Quessenberry of the Titans and Jonah Williams of the Bengals allowed more sacks last season among all offensive tackles, and only Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis of the Dolphins, and Storm Norton of the Chargers, allowed more total pressures.

If Parker was hoping for a rebound season in 2022, it didn’t start well. On the first play of the game, Parker was beaten by first-overall pick Travon Walker for a hurry of quarterback Jarret Stidham…

…and then, later in the first quarter, he gave up back-to-back sacks to Walker and former Raiders pass-rusher Arden Key. Walker got there straight on, and Key got his sack on a stunt.

And then, with 7:23 left in the first half, Parker gave up ANOTHER sack to Key — as detailed by our own Laurie Fitzpatrick.

Chaisson gets to the qb on the stunt, Key finishes it and gets his second sack on the day pic.twitter.com/WVjvBAFBib — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 5, 2022

That’s three sacks and a pressure allowed in less than one half of football. We understand that the Raiders are resting stud left tackle Kolton Miller in this game, but it might be time to get somebody else in there on the left side.

UPDATE: Later in the first half, Parker was replaced on the left side by Jermaine Eluemunor.

