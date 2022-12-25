Raiders lead Steelers 10-3 at halftime

On a cold, snowy Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh, the Raiders have a 10-3 lead over the Steelers.

The Raiders went 72 yards in 14 plays on their opening possession, with Derek Carr hitting Hunter Renfrow for a 14-yard touchdown with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter. They punted on their next two possessions and looked like they were headed nowhere just before the half.

But on third-and-10 at their own 44, Carr completed a 34-yard pass to Darren Waller. It set up a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with five seconds remaining until the half.

The Raiders have 151 yards, with Carr going 9-of-17 for 116 yards and Waller catching two for 45 yards. Josh Jacobs has 29 yards on eight carries.

The Steelers punted on their first possession and then put together drives of 50 and 62 yards, getting into field goal range.

Chris Boswell missed a 43-yard field goal wide left early in the second quarter after the Steelers reached the Las Vegas 23 before making a 44-yarder with 1:49 remaining in the half.

The Steelers finished the first half with 130 yards.

Kenny Pickett was 8-of-12 for 65 yards, and Najee Harris ran for 35 yards on eight carries. Diontae Johnson caught three passes for 39 yards.

