Raiders take lead over Broncos on Tyrell Williams touchdown catch

The Oakland Raiders are 1-for-1 in touchdown drives for the season and they didn’t need Antonio Brown to do it.

Derek Carr connected with Tyrell Williams for an 8-yard touchdown to cap a clinical 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive to open Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

A 25-yard strike from Carr to Darren Waller moved Oakland into the Denver red zone. After a pair of Josh Jacobs carried pushed the Raiders inside the 10-yard line, Carr found Williams crossing the middle of the field for the opening score of the game on their opening drive of the season.

Carr was 5 of 5 for 58 yards on the drive. Jacobs added 19 yards on five carries.