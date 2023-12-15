Raiders lead 21-0 after back-to-back Chargers fumbles

To fix their offense, the Raiders needed only to play the Chargers apparently.

The Raiders, who were shutout by the Vikings 3-0 last week, took a 21-0 lead on the Chargers in the first quarter.

Running back Zamir White scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run. That was followed by receiver Tre Tucker scoring his first career touchdown on a 30-yard reception that was close to being incomplete after a juggle but was upheld by replay. That was followed by receiver Jakobi Meyers scoring his seventh touchdown of the season and the 15th of his career.

The Raiders' drives have covered 68, 42 and 31 yards.

The last two touchdowns were 1:34 apart.

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, subbing for the injured Justin Herbert, fumbled on a strip-sack by Malcolm Koonce that Tyree Wilson recovered at the Chargers 42. On the Chargers' next snap, on their third possession, running back Joshua Kelley fumbled on a hit by Marcus Epps that Jerry Tillery recovered at the Chargers 31.

Stick fumbled again on the Chargers' fourth possession, but receiver Jalen Guyton recovered.

The Raiders outgained the Chargers 141 to 51.