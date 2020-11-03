Raiders LB Tanner Muse to miss rest of 2020 season due to toe surgery

The Raiders entered the 2020 NFL Draft with three third-round picks. Unfortunately, they haven’t got a ton out of those picks as Bryan Edwards is out with a foot injury, Lynn Bowden Jr. was traded before the season and Tanner Muse was placed on the injured reserve list with a foot injury.

The team received some bad news in regards to Muse as the former Clemson defender had surgery on his toe that will end his season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Muse reportedly was searching for ways to get on the field this season without undergoing surgery, but this should allow him to fully recover by next season.

#Raiders LB Tanner Muse had toe surgery Monday and will miss the rest of his rookie season, source said. A third-round pick, Muse had been on IR while trying non-surgical options and learning a new position in meetings. Now, focus on 2021. Full recovery expected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020





Muse reportedly struggled during training camp as he was trying to make the transition from safety to linebacker. He will get another shot in 2021 to make an impact on defense and on special teams. Muse was placed on the injured reserve list before the season and never appeared in a game.

