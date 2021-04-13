Raiders LB Tanner Muse expected to be at full strength for training camp

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read
One of the forgotten players of the 2020 draft class for the Raiders is linebacker Tanner Muse. After just a few practices in training camp, Muse was forced to have toe surgery and missed his entire rookie season.

Muse was picked at No. 100 by the Raiders and was making the transition from safety to linebacker and he struggled in his first few practices. However, he is an outstanding athlete and the Raiders believe he can play on nickel packages in the NFL.

In a recent article by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he talked about Muse’s recovery and where he is at post-surgery:

“Checked in on last year’s third-round pick from Clemson this week and he is coming along nicely from the toe surgery he underwent last season. Muse is expected to be at full strength by training camp. He will compete for playing time at linebacker and on special teams”

Muse isn’t one of the top-three linebackers on the team, so he will have to carve out a role first on special teams. However, there is upside here and his presence might allow the Raiders to avoid picking a linebacker early in the 2021 NFL draft.

Keep an eye on Muse throughout the offseason and training camp as he is someone who could surprise all of us in 2021 now that he is healthy.

