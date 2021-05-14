Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski named one of the league’s most underrated players

The Raiders have certainly had their fair share of misses and whiffs in free agency over the last few years. For whatever reason, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have struggled to find the right type of players to join the team through free agency and trades.

However, one of their best signings in recent years has been the acquisition of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. As a part-time player with the Bears, Kwiatkoski was always sound in coverage and reliable against the run. But he never got the chance to be a full-time player until last season with the Raiders.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, Kwiatkoski was named one of the most underrated players in the NFL. Here is why Monson believes he is one of the better linebackers in the league:

“Few of the Raiders’ recent acquisitions have outperformed expectations, but Kwiatkoski could certainly make that claim. He posted a career-best PFF coverage grade of 75.3 in his first year with the team, as well as matching a career-high in pass breakups (three) and setting a new best in defensive stops (30).”

Kwiatksoki is locked into a starting spot again this year and the hope is that Cory Littleton can bounce back after an up-and-down year. Look for the former Chicago Bear to be an even better fit in Gus Bradley’s defense as the team’s middle linebacker.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.