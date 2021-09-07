Raiders LB K.J. Wright signs one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Over the weekend, the Raiders snagged one of the best free agents left on the market in linebacker K.J. Wright. Not only is he a perfect fit in Gus Bradley’s defense, but he helps fill a position of need after the Raiders have had so many injuries at linebacker over the last few weeks.

The move to sign Wright became official on Sunday as the team released former third-round pick Tanner Muse to clear a roster spot. So how much did it cost for the Raiders to bring in the former Pro Bowl linebacker? Not as much as you would think.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Wright signed a deal with just $3 million in guaranteed money. The max amount that Wright could make this season is $5 million, which the Raiders would gladly pay if he can stay healthy and play all 17 games.

Here is the full breakdown of the contract via Garafolo on Twitter:

New #Raiders LB K.J. Wright’s one-year deal: —$3 million base salary (fully guaranteed)

—$255k in per-game roster bonuses ($15k per game active)

—$1.75 million in playing time incentives ($50k for 25%, $500k for 45%, $375k for 65%, $375k for 75%) So $5 million max. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2021

It remains to be seen what Wright’s early-season role will be on defense, you can expect him to eventually become a full-time starter at some point in the year. Wright has experience playing all three linebacker positions, but his best spot might be as a strongside linebacker on this team.

Look for Wright to quickly establish himself as the best linebacker on this team, even at the age of 31. At a max price of just $5 million, this appears to be a bargain for the Raiders.

