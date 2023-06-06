Raiders LB Divine Deablo wearing green dot in practice as ‘quarterback of the defense’

Mandatory minicamps are where NFL teams typically attempt to mimic what the start of training camp will be like. A primer, if you will. If the lineup is any indication, the Raiders have big plans for third-year linebacker Divine Deablo.

“I’m fond of Divine. I think he knows that and we’ve given him a lot of responsibility,” said Josh McDaniels. “He’s wearing the green dot in practice which is obviously a role that young players, once they have that on their shoulders, they’re responsible for more than just their job. They have to communicate to everyone else. They have to be alert and aware of situational football because they’re essentially the quarterback of the defense, once you have that responsibility. Divine’s grown literally every week since I’ve seen him and known him. He works really hard at the game of football. I think he’s embraced this year as a year that is a growth year for him. Not only on the field in terms of what he does on the field, but also how he can impact others. I think that’s something that you can see from him every day.”

While this is Deablo’s third offseason with the team, it’s his second in the system. He takes over the play calling duties from Denzel Perryman who was allowed to leave in free agency and replaced with former Steelers LB Robert Spillane.

Spillane more fits the mold of a middle linebacker, which is who you typically associate with calling the plays for the defense. And it’s possible that at some point he takes over those duties. But, for now, at least, it’s Deablo who is being looked upon to make this defense run in practice.

“With knowledge comes that confidence in yourself and also the confidence to tell your teammates if they ask a question,” McDaniels continued. “Like last year I know we had a few younger players where if somebody would as a question, there’d be crickets. And that’s a bad feeling if you’re the guy asking the question. Divine knows a lot more, he understands the whole scope of the defense. We’re trying to get him to learn it from that perspective, so he can help others, much like the quarterback and he’s embraced that.”

Overall there is a lack of experience at linebacker for the Raiders. After Deablo and Spillane there are undrafted second-year players Luke Masterson and Darien Butler, rookies Amari Burney and Drake Thomas, and fringe roster players Curtis Bolton and Kana’i Mauga.

So, Deablo calling plays makes sense.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire