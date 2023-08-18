Will Raiders LB Divine Deablo make a leap in Year 3?

If the Raiders are going to improve on defense this season, they are going to need some players outside of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones to step up. They desperately need a few of their young players at linebacker and cornerback to play at a much higher level than they did a year ago.

But what player is poised to make the biggest jump this year? In a recent article by Mike Band of NFL.com, he took a look at one player from every AFC team that could make a big leap in 2023.

For the Raiders, that player was none other than LB Divine Deablo. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the third-year linebacker going into the season:

He has legitimate 4.4-speed, earning top marks by the NGS athleticism score as a hybrid linebacker/safety prospect out of Virginia Tech. The Raiders’ defense enters the season with Robert Spillane and Deablo as the primary off-ball linebackers. Spillane is more known for his prowess against the run than in coverage. In a division that features Travis Kelce, Greg Dulcich and Gerald Everett, Deablo will play a pivotal role in matchups against tight ends and bigger-bodied slot receivers.

Deablo is the only linebacker on the roster that has the speed and quickness to cover tight ends and running backs in the passing game. He is also the only that has the ability to play on all three downs and that is why the Raiders are having him call plays on defense.

Everything is set up for Deablo to have a monster season for the Raiders. Now, it’s time for him to go out there and do it as the defense is dependant on him having a lot of success in 2023.

