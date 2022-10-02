Raiders LB Denzel Perryman return cut short by concussion vs Broncos

There is no question the Raiders defense is much better with Denzel Perryman in it. They missed him greatly the past two weeks with an ankle injury. He was back in the lineup today against the Broncos and his presence was being felt. But just prior to the half, he suffered a concussion and was soon thereafter rule OUT for the remainder of the game.

Perryman’s four solo tackles lead the team. Two of those tackles were for a loss, where he showed the elite closing speed on an outside run that the Raiders defense had missed of late.

Returning to the lineup with Perryman out is Jayon Brown, who had replaced Perryman as the starter the while he recovered from his ankle injury. Divine Deablo remains as the other linebacker on the field.

Concussions have been somewhat of an issue for the Raiders this season, with several players missing multiple games including starting center Andre James and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

