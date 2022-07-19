Raiders LB Denzel Perryman just cracks Madden23 top ten tacklers

If you watched the Raiders at all last season, you saw Denzel Perryman rack up tackles game after game as the team’s every down middle linebacker. And if you watched the team as closely as I did, you also noticed how different the defense looked during the two games he wasn’t on the field.

He rightfully earned his first Pro Bowl after last season for his efforts, and Madden23 has also placed him among their top ten best tacklers at any position.

Perryman was the NFL’s leading tackler most of last season. It wasn’t until after he missed two games that he lost that lead and yet he STILL managed to finish the season with a league-leading 94 solo tackles — a full six solo tackles ahead of Madden23’s top rated tackler, De’Vondre Campbell, and nine tackles above second ranked Roquan Smith.

I suppose he should just be glad he’s in the top ten at all. Unlike Maxx Crosby who was done dirty among his edge rushing cohorts.