Raiders LB Denzel Perryman among leaders in AFC Pro Bowl voting

The Raiders have a number of players who deserve to make the Pro Bowl in 2021. That list includes Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue, Casey Hayward and both of their specialists.

One player that was not mentioned is Denzel Perryman, who has started all 11 games at linebacker this year for the Raiders. He has already totaled 121 tackles, which is by far the most of his career. Perryman also has tallied four tackles for a loss along with two quarterback hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, Perryman has been an above-average linebacker for the Raiders this season. He has high marks as a run defender and as a pass rusher as the veteran has stabilized the linebacker position for Las Vegas.

So does Perryman have a shot at making his first career Pro Bowl in 2021? According to the NFL, Perryman is currently the leading vote-getter for inside linebackers in the AFC with nearly 55,000 fan votes.

While the fan vote only counts for a fraction of the meaningful vote for the Pro Bowl, Perryman does have a shot at making the final roster. He’s having arguably the best season of his career and has helped transform the defense for the Raiders in just one season.

Don’t be surprised if Perryman does make the Pro Bowl as he is just seven tackles behind Bobby Wagner for the most combined tackles in the NFL.

