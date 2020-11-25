Raiders LB Cory Littleton returns to practice, coming off reserve/COVID-19 list

Exactly two weeks from when Cory Littleton was placed on the Raiders’ reserve-COVID-19 list, he has returned to practice according to multiple reports from Raiders practice Wednesday, signaling his removal from the list.

Littleton started the first eight games of the season at inside and outside linebacker before testing positive for COVID-19. He has now missed the past two games.

In his absence, Nicholas Morrow has stepped up and started the past two weeks against the Broncos and Chiefs.

Littleton has 48 combined tackles this season with no sacks, pass breakups, or interceptions. In his absence, Morrow has has 13 combined tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

The move to take Littleton off the reserve/COVID-19 list has not been made officially. There are currently four other Raiders players still on the list — T Trent Brown, DE Clelin Ferrell, CB Lamarcus Joyner, and RB Theo Riddick.

No corresponding move will be needed for Littleton’s return because the Raiders active roster currently sits at 50 players.