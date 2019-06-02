What Raiders LB Brandon Marshall recently told former Broncos teammates originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall had two years remaining on a five-year contract with the Broncos when Denver declined his 2019 option this offseason, making him a free agent.

So it should come as no surprise that the new Raiders linebacker holds a bit of animosity towards his former organization.

And he won't have to wait long to take out any frustration on his former teammates as the Raiders open the 2019 season against the Broncos on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9.

"I daydream about it every day," Marshall said on NFL Network this week. "Every day, man. I can't wait. It's not going to take me long to see my old teammates, see my old organization, you know, I can't wait. I think it's going to be a helluva game. I see us winning. I went back to Denver not too long ago and I told some of those guys that we were going to beat them."

Last season with Denver, Marshall recorded 42 total tackles in 11 games. Since being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, Marshall has 6.5 sacks during his career.

Marshall, 29, signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on March 28.

Oakland is expecting Marshall and fellow veteran signing Vontaze Burfict to provide valuable leadership on defense.

Marshall has a lot to prove, so you can expect him to have a big season in Silver and Black. The Broncos better have their heads on a swivel in Week 1 and Week 17.