Raiders launch campaign, ad for Josh Jacobs to become rookie of the year

ALAMEDA – The Raiders have launched a campaign to help running back Josh Jacobs become the NFL offensive rookie of the year.

They have opened a website extolling his virtues. They have passed out buttons. They even have fullback Alec Ingold, ‘chief of interior transportation' giving a fireside chat about how awesome Jacobs has been in 2019.

Raiders have opened a campaign for Josh Jacobs as rookie of the year. It's an easy case to make. pic.twitter.com/K015GMztG1 — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 6, 2019

The promotional materials may draw some extra attention, but Jacobs' case is easy to make.

He has smashed every Raiders rookie rushing record. He exceeded 1,000 yards in his 12th game and will have huge totals even if he isn't able to play Sunday against Tennessee. He's formally questionable with a fractured shoulder he has been playing through since he trucked Green Bay safety Adrian Amos in Week 7.

His numbers are pretty awesome. Jacobs has 218 carries 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns. That's 4.9 yards per carry, and his yardage sum ranks fifth in the entire league. He also has another 18 receptions 146 yards.

The competition must always be considered, but he has to be the frontrunner after winning back-to-back rookie of the month awards.

Kyler Murray is certainly a candidate, but the Cardinals don't have many wins. Washington receiver Terry McLaurin and Baltimore wideout Marquise Brown have had good seasons, but they shouldn't be considered serious competition here.

The Raiders haven't had an offensive rookie of the year since Marcus Allen won it in 1982, and Jacobs has smashed Allen's records from that strike shortened year. Charles Woodson was the last rookie of the year on either side of the ball, winning the defensive award in 1998.

Jacobs' shoulder injury could hurt the campaign more than anything, especially if he misses a few games or gets shut down for the rest of the season if the playoffs become a distant pipe dream.

Outside of that, he should be the favorite to win the award heading down the stretch.

