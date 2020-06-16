Raiders, Las Vegas to host 2021 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium

The NFL planned to showcase its newest market two months back. The league planned to run the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, with a weeklong party in the entertainment capital to promote the Raiders moving there, with plenty of aerial shots of Allegiant Stadium under construction just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic canceled that celebration. Everything has gone virtual the past few months, with even the draft being conducted remotely in living rooms and dens across the country.

The NFL is determined to give Las Vegas its time in the spotlight, giving the 2022 NFL Draft to the city. They don't want to wait that long to give the first completely new NFL market in decades a few moments in the sun. They'll show off Allegiant Stadium with several primetime games during the 2020 season and let Las Vegas do what it does best this winter -– host a party.

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31, the NFL announced Tuesday, capping a weeklong football celebration. The NFL's All-Star game most recently was played in Orlando, where the league doesn't have a team.

Las Vegas will make the game a destination and should amplify its' merit the week before Super Bowl LV is played in Tampa Bay.

[RELATED: First look inside Raiders' brand-new $75M Henderson training facility]

Odds are good the Raiders will be represented well in the Pro Bowl. Rodney Hudson's a regular at the game, with tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs as favorites to make the game. Quarterback Derek Carr went to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-17.

"The Raiders welcome the NFL Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World," Raiders president Marc Badain said in a statement. "Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league's biggest stars. The NFL, the [Las Vegas Convention Visitor's Authority] and the Raiders look forward to a world class event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas."

[RAIDERS TALK: Listen to the latest episode]





Raiders, Las Vegas to host 2021 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area