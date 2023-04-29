Raiders land 9 prospects to complete full 2023 NFL Draft class

The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a close. And there are nine new Raiders as a result.

The Raiders began with 12 selections, but after making several trades up, their final tally was nine. Only four of those picks are their original picks — No. 7, 70, 100, and 231.

Here is the full class.

Round 1, pick 7 -- Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

Round 1, pick 7 -- Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

They stayed put to begin the draft and took the best consensus best player on the board, landing the lengthy edge rusher to team up with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Round 2, pick 35 -- TE Michael Mayer

Round 2, pick 35 -- TE Michael Mayer

Notre Dame Vs California

Projected as a mid-first round pick in the draft lead-up, some had him as the best tight end in the draft. The Raiders jumped at the chance to get him, trading up from 38 to 35 to make the pick.

Round 3, pick 70 -- Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Round 3, pick 70 -- Byron Young, DT, Alabama

With their early Round three pick, the Raiders address the defensive tackle spot with the 6-3, 294-pounder.

Round 3, pick 100 -- Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Round 3, pick 100 -- Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

In a surprising move, the Raiders add another slot receiver to the roster. Tucker can also return kicks and player gunner on coverage teams. He rounded out the team’s Day two.

Round 4, pick 104 -- Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Round 4, pick 104 -- Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

With pick 109 in the fourth round, the Raiders couldn’t wait, so they jumped up to 104 to make sure they landed the speedy cornerback. Clearly they’re hoping he can come in and compete for a starting job right away and the secondary can use all the competition it can get.

Round 4, pick 135 -- Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

Round 4, pick 135 -- Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

Most expected the Raiders would go after a quarterback in the first couple rounds. The Raider waited and then once again moved up to ensure they got the guy they wanted, jumping from pick 144 to 135.

Round 5, pick 170 -- Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

Round 5, pick 170 -- Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

Raiders saw one of the more accomplished players in the draft still available in the fifth round and used a couple late picks to move way up to get him.

Round 6, pick 203 -- Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Round 6, pick 203 -- Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Considered a LB/S tweener, Burney is one of the better coverage linebackers and the Raiders like to run nickel a lot. He will contribute a great deal on special teams as well.

Round 7, pick 231 -- Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

Round 7, pick 231 -- Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State

Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu

With their final pick in the draft, the Raiders grab another defensive tackle. Silvera more of the nose tackle variety.

