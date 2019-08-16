Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner happy to disrupt Cardinals' 'pretty boy' offense

Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals' offense are hoping to take the NFL by storm.

The Cardinals hired Kingsbury to bring his Air Raid offense to the desert, and he promptly drafted Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

While the two might form an electric pairing, they got a rude awakening in their second preseason game Thursday against Lamarcus Joyner and the Raiders at State Farm Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders flustered Murray all night. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner went 3-for-8 for 12 yards on the night. He also rushed for 4 yards and was sacked twice, including once for a safety by Joyner.

The veteran safety has made his distaste for college offenses known, and he was more than happy to disrupt the NFL's newest hot item.

"Well, it's pretty boy football," Joyner told ESPN's Lisa Salters about the college offense during the third quarter. "It don't allow the defense to play physical like the game was meant to be. So, you know, when you go against offense like that, you have to introduce that physicality to them because they don't want to do that."

So, what does Joyner see as his goal as it pertains to offenses like Kingsbury's?

"Run that kind of offense out of the NFL," Joyner said with a smile.

The Raiders signed Joyner in the offseason, looking to revamp Paul Guenther's defense. The Florida State product is hoping to transform the entire culture surrounding a unit that was eviscerated last season.

"I think with the spirit of belief," Joyner said when asked how he plans to turn the unit around. "You have to positive energy and get the guys in the locker room believing. I mean brotherhood, you can move mountains with that."

[RELATED: Raiders' Carr, Jacobs carve up Cardinals in preseason cameo]

Story continues

The Raiders' presumed first-unit defense shut down Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday night in their first real action together.

For Guenther and Joyner, it's so far, so good.

Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner happy to disrupt Cardinals' 'pretty boy' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area