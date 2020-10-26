Raiders lack of pass rush was primary factor is Bucs putting up 45 points

The story all week for the Raiders was the debacle on the offensive line. And, yeah, that played a role in the Raiders loss to the Buccaneers Sunday (you can read more about that here). But lest we forget the offense the Raiders were facing in this game, they do have Tom Brady surrounded by perhaps the best group of weapons in the league.

What this demanded was a heavy dose of pass rush which the Raiders dished out to at Arrowhead to upset the previous unbeaten Chiefs. They got none of that and Brady had a field day.

The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer wasn’t even bothered by oncoming rushers, which helped allow him to put up 369 yards and four touchdowns, moving into sole position of the NFL all-time passing TD lead. He wasn’t sacked and was only hit once in the game.

“We did not get enough pass rush today and if you let Tom Brady stand back there and survey the field, he’s proven for 20 years and he’s proving it for 21 years that he’s still one of the very, very best. They have an arsenal of weapons. It’s a credit to them but we have a generate a better rush and until we do it’s going to continue to be tough.”

When pressed on what the Raiders are going to do to try and fix the issue, Gruden may have hinted at a big decision coming.

“I’m not going to say it here today,” Gruden responded. “Obviously there’s some things we have to take a good look at. That process will start as soon as the press conference is over.”

The elephant in the room — which, to be honest, has been in the room all season — is what this means for Paul Guenther’s job.

The Raiders were lit up for 45 points in this game. They were already giving up an average of over 30 points per game over their first five games. This game not only sets a new season high points surrendered. but it brings that average up to nearly 33 points allowed per game.

Surely making matters worse is it came against Tom ‘Tuck Rule” Brady and Gruden’s former team which is playing its best football since his first season in Tampa back in 2002.

The pass rush was relentless in the team’s big win over the Chiefs, which exorcised Derek Carr’s Arrowhead demons. And it miraculously disappeared when it came time for Gruden to exorcize his. That can’t sit well with Gruden.

That being said, it’s certainly possible Gruden has other plans to try and get this pass rush going.

They signed David Irving last week, and even elevated him from the practice squad on Saturday. But opted to make him inactive for the game in favor of Carl Nassib facing his former team. Nassib had suffered a broken toe just two weeks ago and gave it a go anyway. He didn’t lay a finger on Brady. Maybe getting Irving more involved would help?

The team is tied for 29th in the league with just seven sacks this season. Only two teams have fewer — Carolina Panthers (6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6).

Whatever staff or personnel move Gruden makes, something’s gotta give.