The Raiders won’t have right tackle Trent Brown against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but they will have the rest of their starting offensive line.

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 this week and the other linemen had to quarantine for five days due to their close contact with Brown. The Raiders haven’t had any other positive tests and the four linemen also needed to pass point of care COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning in order to play.

According to multiple reports, they all tested negative again. That means left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson, and right guard Gabe Jackson will be available against Tampa.

Safety Johnathan Abram will not be joining them in the lineup. He had contact with Brown on Tuesday, which leaves him unable to play this week.

Raiders will have Kolton Miller, three other offensive linemen on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk