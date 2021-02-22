Raiders' Kemah Siverand arrested in Houston on street racing charges

Infamous Raiders CB Siverand arrested for street racing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kemah Siverand infamously lost his first chance at making an NFL roster, and might have diminished his chances once again.

The Raiders cornerback was arrested over the weekend and charged with felony evading arrest, according to an announcement from the Houston Police Department.

Siverand spent time on the Raiders' practice squad in 2020, and was signed to a futures contract with the organization in January.

The former Oklahoma State defensive back got his first NFL chance with the Seattle Seahawks, but was waived last August after he was caught trying to sneak a woman into the team's training camp hotel.

The Raiders have not released a statement on the situation as of Monday afternoon.