Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

Levi Damien
·2 min read
With under a week until the free-agent negotiating period, the Raiders are making moves to get their house in order. The latest move was sending Trent Brown to the Patriots in a deal that has them swapping late-round picks in 2022 (Raiders get a 5th round pick, Patriots get a 7th round pick).

The move clears the move cap room of any move the Raiders have made this offseason, piling $14 million onto their cap availability. Here are the four big moves they’ve made so far and the money those moves saved according to overthecap.com:

T Trent Brown $14 million
WR Tyrell Williams $10.6 million
G Gabe Jackson $9.6 million
S Lamarcus Joyner $8.7 million
G Richie Incognito $5.475 million

These moves put the Raiders at just under $30 million under the 2021 salary cap, which is projected at around $180 million. Prior to these moves, the Raiders were in the negative and among the bottom ten in available cap money. After these moves, they project to be in the top ten in available cap money.

There’s still one predicted move that has not happened. Marcus Mariota is still on the roster along with his $11.35 million cap hit. Should that move happen, it would jump the Raiders up to around $40 million in available money under the cap which would be just outside the top five.

Unfortunately, it also means their big 2019 offseason haul is a complete wash. And, of course, they’re going to have to replace all these players.

