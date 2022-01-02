Raiders jump out to lead on Josh Jacobs touchdown

The Raiders are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Colts on Sunday and they’re off to a good start.

Running back Josh Jacobs capped a 12-play, 75 yard drive that ate up more than seven minutes with a short touchdown run that put the Raiders up 7-0 in Indianapolis.

Jacobs ran five times for 22 yards on the drive and also had an 11-yard catch. Hunter Renfrow caught three Derek Carr passes for 24 yards to help keep the chains moving for Las Vegas.

The Colts have quarterback Carson Wentz back from COVID-19 reserve and he’ll be leading the comeback effort for the offense once the Colts get the ball.

