Raiders' Josh Jacobs reveals why he didn't want to be on 'Hard Knocks'

Josh Jacobs had a solid NFL debut Monday night as the Raiders rookie running back became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson to record 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his first NFL game.

Drafted with the No. 24 pick in this year's NFL draft, Jacobs has all the tools to be an every-down back for the Silver and Black for years to come and has impressed head coach Jon Gruden out of the gate.

While the Alabama product opened eyes in the Raiders' 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Jacobs was relatively invisible during the training camp and the preseason, especially to those tuning in to HBO's "Hard Knocks." Jacobs joked that he was hiding from the cameras after the second episode aired, but the truth is he had one thing on his mind: football.

On Friday, Jacobs was a guest on "The Dan Patrick Show," and revealed he asked general manager Mike Mayock, who had final say on what was shown, not to put him on the show so he could just focus on getting better.

"I asked Mike Mayock to not put me on it. I really didn't want the attention. I wanted to focus on one thing, playing football." - Josh Jacobs explains why he wasn't on Hard Knocks (@dpshow) — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 13, 2019

Exactly what you want to hear from the rookie.

Jacobs responded well from his 24-touch debut and should get a healthy dose of carries and targets in Week 2 against the Chiefs.

