Raiders' Josh Jacobs ranked as one of top running backs in 2019 by PFF

The Raiders are playing it safe and smart sitting Josh Jacobs against the Chargers on Sunday. The rookie running back suffered a fractured shoulder in Week 7.

That doesn't stop him from wanting to play, however, and it certainly doesn't stop him from being noticed by Pro Football Focus:

Josh Jacobs trails only Nick Chubb in overall grade among RBs this year!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/qFGDZRqPdm — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) December 18, 2019

On the season, Jacobs owns 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 242 carries.

Jacobs' 87.8 grade is now too far behind Cleveland Browns' RB Nick Chubb who leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,408) and yards per game (100.6).

This is just one of many recognitions Jacobs has gotten this season. Recently the 21-year-old received praise from 24 high-ranking executives surveyed by NFL Media's Tom Pelissero to have Jacobs named as their Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He underwent an MRI on Monday with the results going better than expected. Despite Jacobs giving an emotional plea to play against the Titans earlier this month, the team is doing what they feel is best to maintain his health.

Despite him sitting on the sidelines, he's getting plenty of respect.

