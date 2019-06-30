Raiders' Josh Jacobs ranked No. 21 running back in NFL by one analyst originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Running back Josh Jacobs has yet to play in an NFL game, but the expectations for the Raiders' first-round pick are already sky-high.

Former Raiders running back and Bay Area native Maurice Jones-Drew is now an NFL Network analyst and he recently ranked the top 32 running backs in the league.

Jacobs made the cut, coming in at No. 21 on the list.

Here's why MJD has Jacobs ranked so high.

"The Alabama product is set up for success thanks to the additions the team made at wide receiver and on the offensive line in the offseason. It's not likely that he will often face a loaded box, giving him the opportunity to make splash plays. I see most of his value coming at the goal line and in short-yardage situations."

Jones-Drew has Jacobs ranked ahead of several accomplished running backs, including LeSean McCoy (No. 22), David Johnson (No. 25), Mark Ingram (No. 26) and Devonta Freeman (No. 29).

ESPN's fantasy projections has Jacobs carrying the ball 232 times for 1,019 yards and scoring seven touchdowns during his rookie season.

The Raiders had three first-round draft picks, and used the No. 24 overall selection on Jacobs, who was the consensus top running back in the 2019 draft class.

Oakland has already made it clear to anyone that will listen that Jacobs is RB1 on their depth chart. Veteran Doug Martin, who ran for 723 yards last season with the Raiders and has 5,356 career rushing yards to his name, has taken Jacobs under his wing and will mentor the Alabama product this season.

If Jacobs lives up to these lofty expectations, he will be the steal of the 2019 NFL Draft.