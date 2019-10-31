Raiders' Josh Jacobs named NFL Offensive Rookie of Month for October

Josh Jacobs was all-world in the month of October and has been rewarded as such.

On Thursday, the Raiders rookie running back was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month, following an October in which he rushed for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacobs starred in the Raiders win over the Bears in Week 5 in London and gutted through a shoulder injury in losses to the Packers and Texans in Weeks 8 and 9.

He averaged 104.3 yards per game during the month of October and 5.05 per carry. The Alabama product led rookies in carried (62), yards (313). first downs (14) and tied for first with two rushing touchdowns.

Jacobs is the first Raiders rookie to win Rookie of the Month since Charles Woodson in 1998 and the first Raider ever to win Offensive Rookie of the Month.

The Bay Area has a monopoly on Rookie of the Month awards as 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took home the Defensive Rookie of the Month award and also was named Defensive Player of the Month.

As the 3-4 Raiders return home, Jacobs will continue to be a focal part of the offensive attack as the Silver and Black look to make a November charge back into the playoff race.

