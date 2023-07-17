The Raiders and Josh Jacobs fail to reach long-term deal

The July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach a long-term deal has come and passed on Monday. Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders have failed to reach a long-term deal, meaning that the NFL’s leading rusher from the 2022 season will play on the franchise tag next season.

Jacobs is now set to make $10.1M guaranteed for the 2023 season, but the hope all along was that he would get a long-term commitment from the franchise.

The #Raiders and star RB Josh Jacobs did not reach a deal, per me and @TomPelissero, despite extensive negotiations. Now it’s unclear when he’ll show to play on the tag. pic.twitter.com/1vAJE8j6U4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2023

The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs ahead of the 2022 season, which would have paid him around the same amount. But after an All-Pro season, the Raiders decided to keep him around for at least one more year.

Jacobs finished the 2022 season with 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 97.2 rushing yards a game and led the NFL in scrimmage yards with 2,053.

The next bit of news that will happen is if Jacobs reports to training camp next week. He has yet to sign his franchise tag, which means he technically isn’t under contract. But with the deadline passing, Jacobs doesn’t have a ton of options at this point.

Expect the All-Pro running back to be on the field for Week 1, but his status for the first practice at camp is still in question, as are his chances of being on the roster for the 2024 season.

