Raiders' Josh Jacobs has chance to end impressive streak by Saints' D

Raiders' Jacobs can end impressive streak by Saints' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders will limp a bit into their Monday night game against the Saints at Allegiant Stadium, with the availability of right tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, offensive tackle Sam Young and offensive guard Richie Incognito in question.

In addition to the obvious need to put pressure on quarterback Drew Brees, the Raiders need to win these three vital matchups to overcome the spate of injuries.

Jacobs vs. Saints defensive line

The Saints haven’t surrendered 100 yards rushing to a running back in 41 straight games. It has become a source of pride for a defense that puts a priority on taking the run game away from opponents.

It will be a test of wills against the Raiders, and in particular Jacobs. Jon Gruden’s offense is predicated on a big, physical run game that sets up the pass.