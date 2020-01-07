Raiders' Josh Jacobs buys his father new house after rookie season

Josh Jacobs had a 2019 to remember. The Alabama product was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the NFL draft and proved to be an immediate star.

Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards in just 13 games and smashed the Raiders' rookie rushing yards record, which was previously held by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. He missed three games to injury, but still has a case to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While he wishes his team was in the playoffs, Jacobs' 2020 is off to an even more meaningful start. The 21-year-old announced on Tuesday that he bought his father, Marty, a new home.

Blessed just bought my pops a house 🏠🤞🏽💯 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

Jacobs, a Tulsa, Okla. native, posted on his Instagram story that he was in Stillwater, Okla. on Monday. He then shared a picture of the new house and videos of an emotional, tearful Marty.

If anyone understands the importance of family, it's Jacobs. The young running back has a son of his own, Braxton, and through tough times, Marty always has been there for Josh.

Jacobs' parents separated in 2006. Josh and his four siblings originally stayed with their mother as the father fought for custody, as Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer described in a 2018 feature.

But Jacobs decided to move in with his father, who was struggling with money, before a decision on custody was made. The two spent a week sleeping on the streets of Tulsa in Marty's Chevy Suburban.

Marty eventually won custody of Josh and the rest of his children. They spent the next several months in and out of several motels. None of that mattered, though, as long as they had each other.

As Jacobs struggled with recruitment in high school, Marty was his biggest emotional supporter. He also was right there by his side at the draft last April.

Now, Josh has given his father a dream house. No matter what happens next, these two have an unbreakable bond.

