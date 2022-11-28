Raiders’ Josh Jacobs beats Seahawks with 86-yard overtime run

For the second straight week, the Las Vegas Raiders won a game in overtime, leaning on one of their best offensive players. Last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, it was this throw from Derek Carr to receiver Davante Adams that sealed the deal.

This Sunday in Seattle, it was running back Josh Jacobs with an 86-yard overtime scamper with 4:20 left in the fifth quarter.

In total, Jacobs ran the Seahawks ragged, with 33 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns. The 40-34 win put the Raiders at 4-7 on the season, while the Seahawks dropped to 6-5.

