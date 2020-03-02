Raiders' Jon Gruden hits top NFL draft prospect with hilarious question

Raiders coach Jon Gruden hasn't always delivered wins, but he certainly makes the team more interesting with the never-ending one-liners that made him such a popular fixture in the Monday Night Football booth.

While out at the NFL Scouting Combine this past week in Indianapolis, Gruden -- who possesses two first-round picks in this year's draft -- was on hand to get a glimpse of the next wave of talent set to join the league next season.

Jeff Okudah, a cornerback from Ohio State who many consider a consensus top-10 selection, recounted an interaction with Gruden that left the defensive back impressed.

"I'm talking football with Jon Gruden, and he says 'Hey man, are you from planet Earth?' " said Okudah (h/t NFL.com). "It's crazy to think about that because he's someone who's been around some great football minds. For him to say that, I was like (to myself) 'You're here, man.' "

NBC Sports Bay Area's most recent mock draft doesn't have Okudah being available anywhere close to the Raiders' No. 12 pick, and Las Vegas did select a defensive back in the first round last season in Johnathan Abram.

But with Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock at the helm of the Raiders, anything is possible.

