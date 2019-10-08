Raiders' Jon Gruden disappointed brother Jay Gruden fired in Washington

ALAMEDA – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden obviously was disappointed that his brother Jay Gruden was fired Monday as Washington's head coach.

That action came after Washington fell to 0-5 on the season following Sunday's loss to New England.

Jay Gruden formally was fired on Monday, but reportedly knew the action was coming on Sunday night.

Jay and Jon Gruden are close, and talked about him getting let go in Washington.

"I'm obviously very disappointed for my brother," Jon Gruden said in a Tuesday press conference. "It's been a long night the last couple of nights. He's worked hard. I have a lot of respect for my brother, obviously, and am disappointed for him getting fired. But my dad's been fired, I've been fired, Jay's been fired.

"Welcome to the club, bro."

Having Jon Gruden running the Raiders has led many to assume that Jay Gruden will join the Silver and Black as an offensive assistant coach in some capacity in this season or the next. Jay Gruden could join the staff right away and then re-evaluate options next year. Brother Jon didn't rule it out, nor did he intimate that was a consideration.

"I'm not going to speculate about it," Jon Gruden said.

Jay Gruden has been on Jon's staff before, from 2002-08 as an offensive assistant.

Jay Gruden told the Washington Post he wasn't angry over the decision.

"I'm not bitter," Jay Gruden told The Washington Post. "This is a production-based business, and I didn't get it done."

