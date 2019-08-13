Raiders' Jon Gruden details how he helped Rams' Sean McVay get NFL start

Sean McVay is the hottest name in NFL coaching.

But his road to the top of the coaching ranks might have been a little longer if not for Jon Gruden.

When the Raiders head coach was leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the mid-2000s, a young McVay desperately wanted a gig in the NFL, anything to get his foot in the door.

Gruden hired McVay as the assistant wide receivers coach, or a "secretary" as Gruden calls it.

McVay's Rams and Gruden's Raiders went through joint practices last week, with the "Hard Knocks" cameras there to document the reunion. Gruden detailed how he gave McVay his NFL start for the cameras, comparing it to his own start in the league.

Gruden and McVay ⁠- 2 coaches that grinded their way up the NFL ladder to the top.⁣

Not sure "piss boy" has the same ring as "Chuckie" does, so it's a good thing Gruden moved up the ranks.

Gruden was fired by the Bucs after that 2008 season, and McVay became the wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers of the UFL. McVay joined the Washington Redskins in 2010 and worked his way up, becoming offensive coordinator in 2014 before the Rams hired him as their head coach in 2017.

Now the NFL's offensive wunderkind, McVay will always be a "secretary" to his old boss.

