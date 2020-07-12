Jon Gruden had nothing but praise for the Raiders' new home in Las Vegas.

In a video that was shared on Allegiant Stadium's new video board for the facility's construction workers, Gruden shared some encouraging words about the upcoming season.

[SPORTS UNCOVERED: Listen to the latest episode]



"I just had a couple thoughts, working on my game plan here," Gruden said. "I just have to tell you, the stadium looks freaking awesome, it's the greatest thing I've ever seen. And I just want to congratulate all you workers on an incredible accomplishment during adversity."

[RELATED: Raiders claim Jon Gruden, Buccaneers knew their plays in Super Bowl XXXVII]

Gruden also left workers with an inspirational message as they near completion of the Raiders' new multi-billion stadium.

"It's the two-minute drill," Gruden continued. "You've done 99 percent of the work, 97 percent of the work. I just challenge everyone to finish like a champion."

The stadium is expected to be completed by the time the Raiders host the first regular-season NFL game ever in the city of Las Vegas. It remains unclear if fans will be allowed at NFL games this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but team officials are actively discussing contingency plans in the event spectators are barred.

Raiders' Jon Gruden describes Allegiant Stadium as 'freaking awesome' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



