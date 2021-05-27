Raiders to have joint practices with Rams in Irvine ahead of preseason matchup

Levi Damien
·1 min read

Joint practices have become quite common recent years. Several times the Raiders have hosted teams in Napa and a few years back had joint practices with the Cowboys at their Oxnard training camp spot.

It appears the Raiders will be returning to Southern California this year as they will hold joint camp practices with the Rams prior to the two teams meeting up for their second preseason game according to head coach Sean McVay.

The Raiders will open camp on July 27. Their first preseason game will be at home against the Seahawks. Then the following week they will hop a quick flight to LA to face the Rams, heading over a few days early so as to hold join practices with them.

This is the second time in recent years the Raiders have held joint training camp practices with the Rams. The Rams came up to Napa in 2019 to a couple days.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams will hold joint practices with Raiders and Cowboys

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no joint training camp practices last year. That will not be the case in 2021 and the Rams are planning on seeing not one, but two teams. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams will have joint practices with [more]

  • How the Colts plan to take pressure off of Carson Wentz

    Colts are focused on getting Wentz mentally prepared for 2021.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up

    Both the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night. The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. Voit is hitting .182 with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • Jonas Valanciunas with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Jonas Valanciunas (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 05/26/2021

  • NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • Watch: Media gets first look at Tim Tebow doing TE drills with Jags

    The local media finally got a glimpse of Tim Tebow working out at his new position with the Jags.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City – Chelsea, odds, picks

    The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.

  • 2021 French Open men’s singles draw, bracket

    The 2021 French Open men's singles draw and bracket, featuring Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros.

  • Celtics' Danny Ainge reacts to Kyrie Irving's comments about Boston fans

    Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge weighed in on Kyrie Irving's comments about Boston fans and the impact Irving's words could have.

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.

  • LeBron James tweets he wants to 'see who threw that popcorn' on Russell Westbrook

    The biggest star in basketball feels the league needs to do more to protect its players.

  • What to know from Packers defensive assistant coaches at OTAs

    Five of the defensive assistant coaches for the Green Bay Packers spoke to the media on Wednesday during OTAs.

  • Metta Sandiford-Artest on Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: 'Felt like I was going to run into the stands'

    Ex-NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest became upset that a fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook and thought back to the "Malice at the Palace."