Raiders' Johnathan Abram posts update after season-ending shoulder surgery

ALAMEDA – Raiders safety Johnathan Abram formally landed on injured reserve Friday with a torn rotator cuff.

It was surgically repaired the same day. The first-round NFL draft pick wrote that "surgery went well" in an Instagram post. He had the procedure in Southern California, a few days after he got hurt in a Monday night victory over the Denver Broncos.

Abram will not be ready for a return this season but should be 100 percent when the Raiders debut in Las Vegas next year.

His post thanked fans for their support following an injury that cut a promising rookie season short.

Abram earned a starting spot during the offseason program and never gave it back, becoming popular in the locker room and among the fan base with his brash playing style and personality, where he was always striving to hit harder and learn fast.

"It's tough to see him go," cornerback Gareon Conley said. "He loved football, but I feel like we have guys ready to go for sure. Erik Harris and Curtis Riley are more than ready to go in there and make big plays."

Harris and Riley will take Abram's place at safety, working with Karl Joseph.

Head coach Jon Gruden said Friday that, Lamarcus Joyner will remain the slot cornerback despite extensive play and quality production at free safety.

