John Pagano forges unique path while staying in the family business

ALAMEDA – John Pagano was born into the coaching profession. His late father Sam was a legendary high school coach in Boulder, Colorado. His older brother Chuck rapidly rose through the NFL ranks and has been Indianapolis Colts head coach since 2012.

John idolized them both, and was determined to follow in their footsteps without riding coattails. He didn't want favoritism from his family, nor did he get it. John Pagano has forged his own path to this current post as a Raiders assistant head coach and the Silver and Black's defensive play caller. It's a long one. John Pagano has been an NFL assistant coach since 1996, though most of those 22 years were spent in one spot.

He coached 15 seasons for the then San Diego Chargers, the tenure's last third as defensive coordinator. He was let go last offseason after Anthony Lynn was hired, and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio snatched him up quickly as an assistant head coach on defense.

He absorbed play-calling duties when Ken Norton Jr. got fired. It isn't expected to be a temporary post. Del Rio said he could envision Pagano sticking around, which will allow him to really make a mark on this defense.

Pagano comes from his family's coaching tree, but considers Wade Phillips key in shaping his defensive philosophy. Pagano worked under Phillips from 2004-06 in San Diego, and considers that an important time in his growth as a coach.

"I learned a lot from my father and my brother, but the biggest influence is probably Wade Phillips," Pagano said on this week's episode of the Raiders Insider Podcast, which focused on Pagano's coaching influences and philosophy. "Understanding how he talked to the players, the philosophy of how he wanted to teach things and the opportunity he gave me (in San Diego) to grow in the National Football League. I've taken a lot from Wade, and what I've learned from him is to focus on putting guys in position to make plays. That's our job. …Ultimately it's about the players, and 11 guys hunting with unbelievable effort."

John Pagano wants Raiders defenders playing fast, loose and aggressive. His message: Do simple things right. Don't overthink. Read and react instead. See ball, get ball.

Leave the complexity to him. Pagano's defenses should be masters of disguise, giving simple instructions complex looks. Or, in other cases, doing different things from the same look.

The immediate goal, especially since taking over as Raiders defensive play caller last week, is to unburden his guys. He simplified things heading into a victory over Denver to help the Raiders defense play faster.

"I thought they played fast," Pagano said. "That's what you're looking for effort-wise. Doing simple better is a simple process. It's doing the things back when we were kids, tackling, covering and communicating. We have to keep doing simple better. That's our motto here these next couple weeks."

Pagano made some defensive tweaks after taking control following Ken Norton Jr.'s firing. Cornerbacks shadowed preferred matchups. He moved Khalil Mack around the defensive front. He also made it less certain uncertain where the pass rush was coming from.

"You have to be able to disguise, to make things look very similar, whether it's a coverage or a pressure," Pagano said. "Our guys are starting to understand it's about being in certain positions. It's more than just the ball being snapped. It's about understanding pre-snap rules and pre-snap alignments. It's an opportunity for our guys to excel at a higher level."