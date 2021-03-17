Veteran wideout John Brown has found a new home after being released by the Bills earlier this month.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that Brown has agreed to terms with the Raiders. It’s a one-year deal worth $3.75 million in Las Vegas for Brown.

Brown was limited to nine games in Buffalo last season and finished the year with 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He had 72 catches for 1,060 yards and five touchdowns during his first season with the Bills and had productive seasons in Baltimore and Arizona before joining the AFC East club.

The Raiders released Tyrell Williams this offseason and Nelson Agholor has agreed to a contract with the Patriots as a free agent. That leaves Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfroe, and Bryan Edwards to join Brown in their receiving corps this year.

Raiders, John Brown agree to deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk