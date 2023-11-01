Raiders-Jets remains the Sunday Night Football game in Week 10

The NFL will not flex the Sunday Night Football game in Week 10.

The deadline came and went Tuesday, meaning the Jets and Raiders will play at 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 12 as scheduled.

With the Jets 4-3 and the Raiders 3-5, it seemed there was a chance of the game getting flexed.

It will be the second appearance for both teams. The Jets lost to the Chiefs 23-20 in Week 4, and the Raiders lost to the Steelers 23-18 in Week 3.

The Bills travel to the Bengals this Sunday night.