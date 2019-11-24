Raiders-Jets odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 12 game

How long can the Raiders keep this thing going?

Oakland has been on a run, having won three consecutive games -- all of which were at home -- to improve to 6-4 on the season. In Week 12, however, the Raiders head out on the road to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

After losing seven of their first eight games, the Jets have been playing better as of late, with double-digit wins against the Giants and Washington over the last two weeks. Their only other victory came at home against Dallas in Week 6, so they've proven they can beat a quality opponent on their own turf.

Here's how Las Vegas and experts around the country see the AFC matchup playing out:

Line

Caesars: Raiders -3.5 (-105)

Consensus: Raiders -3 (-117)

Westgate: Raiders -3 (-120)

Wynn: Raiders -3 (-120)







Predictions

Rich Cimini, ESPN: Raiders 27, Jets 24

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 17, Jets 16

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Jets 20, Raiders 17

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 20, Jets 17







