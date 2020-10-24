Raiders' Jeff Heath ready for expanded role with Johnathan Abram out

Raiders safety Heath ready for bigger role with Abram out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has taken some time for safety Jeff Heath to find his role on the Raiders defense after spending his first seven seasons with the Cowboys.

That role is expected to be expanded this week when the Raiders host the Buccaneers after starting safety Johnathan Abram was officially ruled out Friday because of close contact with COVID 19-positive Trent Brown.

Heath showed he was ready for the opportunity with a solid performance in the win against Kansas City two weeks ago.

After averaging just 10 percent of the defensive snaps through the first four games, the 29-year-old saw the field for 42 percent of the defensive plays.