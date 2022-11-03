Raiders, Jaguars Week 9 Thursday injury report: Davante Adams returns Full from illness

Whatever illness Davante Adams had, it must’ve been pretty bad. Certainly enough to have him limited all last week and into this week. He also didn’t seem altogether himself in the game in New Orleans, finishing with one catch for three yards.

Today, for the first time in over a week, Adams was a full participant in practice, signaling he is finally back to feeling better and should be good to go against the Jaguars.

Davante Adams upgraded to Full for #Raiders practice today. Divine Deablo returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/qTaTxuKkXq — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 3, 2022

Also returning to practice was Divine Deablo who had missed Wednesday’s practice with back and wrist injuries.

The only other change was CB Sam Webb upgraded to full with his hamstring and back injuries.

DT Neil Farrell, WR Mack Hollins, and TE Darren Waller were all still limited with their injuries.

