Raiders, Jaguars Wednesday Week 9 injury report: LB Divine Deablo misses practice

Today the Raiders took the field in Florida where they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. They stayed over after their game in New Orleans last Sunday in the hopes of acclimating to the time change and notd having to fly back and forth.

Not taking the field with them Wednesday was their leading tackler, Divine Deablo, who is dealing with back and wrist injuries.

Davante Adams still limited with illness. Divine Deablo missed practice today with back/wrist injuries. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Aj5i1MbCdV — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 2, 2022

Receivers Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, and Darren Waller were all limited just as they were last week.

Waller missed Sunday’s game as he was still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Adams was fighting through an illness last week, causing him to miss two practices, but played in the game, putting up just one catch for three yards.

Hollins played with his heel injury, but it was clearly causing him considerable pain in the game.

DT Neil Farrell Jr and CB Sam Webb were also limited.

The Jaguars had just WR Jamal Agnew limited on their injury report.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire