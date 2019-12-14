Raiders-Jaguars odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 15 game

Sunday marks the final time the Raiders will take the field at the Oakland Coliseum, and the oddsmakers in their future home seem quite confident that the Silver and Black will win its final game as the home team in Northern California.

Vegas unilaterally has Oakland as the favorite for Sunday's matchup with Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams essentially are out of the playoff picture, but coach Jon Gruden is determined to end his team's tenure at the Coliseum with a win.

Line

Caesars: Raiders -6.5 (-110)

Consensus: Raiders -6.5 (-111)

Westgate: Raiders -6.5 (-120)

Wynn: Raiders -7 (+100)







Predictions

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN.com: Raiders 23, Jaguars 20

Mike DiRocco, ESPN.com: Raiders 30, Jaguars 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Raiders 30, Jaguars 27

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 37, Jaguars 20

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 20, Jaguars 17









