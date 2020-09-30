Raiders investigating players not wearing masks at Darren Waller fundraiser

Raiders investigating after players don't wear masks at fundraiser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Several teammates of Raiders tight end Darren Waller showed up Monday night at a gala in Henderson to help raise money for his foundation. The only problem was they were not wearing masks, an oversight that may land them in hot water with the NFL.

The event host, the DragonRidge Country Club, already has been fined $2,000 by the city of Henderson for four violations of the state’s COVID-19 emergency directives. The players are waiting to learn their fate for potential violations of similar NFL regulations.

The event drew a crowd of more than 100, according to an attendee, twice the state limit in effect on Monday of no more than 50 for indoor gatherings. Videos from the gala show several maskless Raiders, including quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten, interacting with attendees.

While the Raiders did not officially organize or host the event, they did lend some assistance, according to owner Mark Davis, who donated money for the cause but was not in attendance. Davis said the Raiders are looking into the situation internally.