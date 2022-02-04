Raiders interviewing Giants’ Patrick Graham for defensive coordinator job

The #Raiders are interviewing #Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham today for the same job in Las Vegas, per source. New York wants to retain Graham, but he may have options. He also interviewed with the #Steelers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are showing interest in New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Raiders are interviewing Graham for their defensive coordinator position on Friday.

The Giants want to retain him, of course, but Graham’s options are growing after also interviewing with the Steelers.

Graham is currently in his second stint with the Giants. He was their defensive line coach in 2016-17 but was hired by the Packers in 2018 to be their LBs coach and run game coordinator, and then was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

He re-joined the Giants in 2020 as their assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. New York ranked ninth in points allowed and 12th in yards in 2020, but there was a drop-off this past season with the Giants finishing 23rd and 21st in each category, respectively.