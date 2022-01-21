Raiders interviewing G.M. candidate Trey Brown Friday

The Raiders have moved on to a third interview in their search for a new General Manager.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals scout Trey Brown is interviewing with the team on Friday. They’ve also spoken to Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler since firing Mike Mayock early this week. The Raiders have also reportedly requested an interview with Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds.

Brown also interviewed with the team before they hired Mayock. He was the Eagles’ director of college scouting and worked for both the AAF and XFL before taking his current job with the Bengals.

Raiders owner Mark Davis also met with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia this week and it remains to be seen if the team will be changing coaches in addition to hiring a new G.M. this offseason.

